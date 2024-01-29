Brothers of man who died in unexplained circumstances 40 years ago appeal for answers

THE BROTHERS OF Patrick Nugent – a Clare man who died in mysterious circumstances – have issued a new appeal for answers on the 40th anniversary of his death.

Patrick Nugent was working as a banqueting manager at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park in Co Clare when he died in the early hours of 11 February 1984, at the age of 23.

Patrick had been working at an event at the well-known venue. The event was nearing the end, with just small number of guests remaining present. Patrick was fatally injured in circumstances that remain unexplained, and later pronounced dead.

Though someone was later charged with manslaughter in relation to his death, this charge was later dropped, and the person acquitted on other counts. To date, no one has been convicted in relation to his death.

Tonight on RTÉ’s Crimecall, Patrick’s brothers Martin and John will appeal for information regarding his death.

“After 40 years, we’re really no wiser now than we were back then,” Martin told the programme.

I still believe the truth is there to be found.

The pair said they had fond memories of growing up with Patrick in Sixmilebridge, Co Clare and that his unexplained death had a big impact on their parents, who died without ever finding out what happened to their son.

Gardaí said they believe that the answers to what happened to Patrick lie within the local community and those who attended the event that night. They are appealing to anyone who was at the event or has any information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60 or Ennis Garda Station on +353 65 6848100.

Crimecall will air at 9.35pm tonight