Sunday 4 October 2020
Gardaí appeal for help in search for man missing from Donegal

Patrick O’Keefe, 35, has not been seen since yesterday morning.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 2:45 PM
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public to locate a man from Donegal who has not been seen since yesterday

Patrick O’Keefe, 35, has been missing from his home in Donegal since yesterday morning.

O’Keefe is 5′ 9” in height and is described as being of broad build with dark brown hair and a full build.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket and brown hiking boots.

O’Keefe lives in Kincasslagh, Co. Donegal.

Gardaí said that his family members and the guards are concerned for his welfare.

Gardaí are asking anyone with any information to contact Milford Garda station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

