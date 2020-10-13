#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 13 October 2020
Patrick Quirke's appeal against his conviction for the murder of Bobby Ryan to begin today

Quirke was sentenced to life in prison last year for the murder of Bobby Ryan.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 7:33 AM
File photo. Patrick Quirke.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE APPEAL BY Patrick Quirke against his conviction for the murder of Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan will begin today in the Court of Appeal. 

The court has previously heard that the case could be heard within three-to-four days.

Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, had denied murdering Bobby Ryan (52), a part-time DJ going by the name ‘Mr Moonlight’, who went missing on 3 June 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s house at about 6.30am.

The body of Ryan was subsequently found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Lowry and leased by Quirke at Fawnagown, 22 months later, in April 2013.

It was the prosecution’s case that Quirke murdered Ryan so he could rekindle a love affair with Lowry and that he subsequently “staged” the discovery of the DJ’s body after Lowry tried to terminate his lease at Fawnagowan.

Quirke’s lawyers contended that the prosecution had failed to prove their case beyond mere suspicion. They pointed to “inconsistencies” in Mary Lowry’s evidence, and claimed she was “not a reliable witness”.

A jury at the Central Criminal Court found Quirke guilty of Ryan’s murder by a 10-2 majority verdict after deliberating for almost 21 hours following a trial that lasted 13 weeks. The farmer was given a mandatory life sentence by Justice Eileen Creedon.

The President of the Court of Appeal last week heard that Quirke’s appeal has involved the preparation of 5,500 pages of transcript from the trial. 

The appeal is due to get under way today at 10.30am.

With reporting from Paul Neilan

