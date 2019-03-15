This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Judge in Tipperary murder trial says it's 'being discussed by just about everyone in the country at this point'

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon discharged the jury until next Wednesday this afternoon.

By Eoin Reynolds Friday 15 Mar 2019, 1:39 PM
35 minutes ago 2,775 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4544444
Patrick Quirke (pictured) is accused of murdering Bobby Ryan
A CENTRAL CRIMINAL Court judge has told the Patrick Quirke jury not to speak to people about the trial which, she said, is “being discussed by just about everyone in the country at this point”.

Justice Eileen Creedon told the six men and six women this morning that they will not hear any evidence today and are not required again until next Wednesday.

She added that she is “very conscious” of the level of media coverage the trial has attracted and the pressure that brings.

She reminded the jurors that they decide the case based only on what they hear in court, adding: “It’s being discussed by just about everyone in the country but don’t talk to anybody about the evidence.”

The trial will continue next week.

Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of part-time DJ Bobby Ryan.

Ryan went missing on 3 June 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home at about 6.30am.

His body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Ms Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary 22 months later in April 2013.

The prosecution claims Quirke murdered Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Ms Lowry (52).

About the author:

Eoin Reynolds

