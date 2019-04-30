This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Not yet': Jury still deliberating in Mr Moonlight murder trial

The six men and six women have been considering their verdict since last Tuesday.

By Eoin Reynolds Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 1:34 PM
Patrick Quirke arriving at the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE JURY FOREMAN in the trial of a farmer who denies murdering his alleged love rival replied “not yet” this afternoon when asked if a unanimous verdict had been reached.

The six men and six women have been considering their verdict since last Tuesday and have spent a total of 16 hours and 21 minutes deliberating behind closed doors.

Shortly after 1pm the registrar at the Central Criminal Court asked the foreman if the jury had reached a verdict. He replied: “Not yet.”

Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan, a part-time DJ going by the name Mr Moonlight.

The deceased went missing on 3 June, 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home at about 6.30am.

His body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary 22 months later on 30 April, 2013.

The jury of six men and six women have been considering the evidence put before them during a 13-week trial which was followed by a week of closing speeches from barristers for the defence and prosecution.

The prosecution claims that the accused murdered the deceased so he could rekindle an affair with Lowry (52).

The defence says the prosecution has failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt and that the accused should be acquitted.

In her charge last week Ms Justice Eileen Creedon told the jury they must not be influenced by emotion, sympathy, anger or disgust, and they must treat circumstantial evidence against the accused with care.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

Eoin Reynolds

