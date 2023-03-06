World Cup-bound Diane Caldwell and Vera Pauw to lead St Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin

THIS YEAR’S ST Patrick’s Day parade is set to be led by representatives of the Women’s National Football Team ahead of their stint at the 2023 World Cup finals.

Defender Diane Caldwell, manager Vera Pauw and former international Paula Gorham will be at the front of the parade in Dublin city centre on the 17th.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy said she felt it is “particularly fitting” for the team to act as this year’s Grand Marshal as “they have been an inspiration to us all”.

“We’ll be following their progress closely at the World Cup later this year,” Conroy said in a statement.

Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Festival CEO Richard Tierney added that the team’s “hard work and dedication to their game is reflective of the efforts of people up and down the country and beyond as they put the final touches to their performances and get ready to showcase their talents for us all to enjoy on March 17th”.

Pauw said it was a “huge honour for the team to be named as Grand Marshal for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade before we fly to Australia this summer to do the nation proud at the FIFA Women’s World Cup”.

“I feel extremely lucky to represent the squad and will be especially looking forward to seeing all the smiling faces on March 17th.”

The team secured their spot in the World Cup qualifying play-offs for the first time when they beat Finland 1-0 in September 2022, winning the play-off final 1–0 over Scotland the following month.

The parade route will start along the north and east sides of Parnell Square before travelling down O’Connell Street, crossing the Liffey to Westmoreland Street, then passing through Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Nicholas Street and Patrick Street before finally ending on Kevin Street.

According to organisers, the parade is set to include seven pageants, 10 transitional showpiece performances, and 15 marching bands from Ireland, North America and Canada, with more than 4,000 participants in total.