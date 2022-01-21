#Open journalism No news is bad news

St Patrick's Day parades to return this year, government confirms

The Government announced the changes this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 21 Jan 2022, 7:24 PM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

ST PATRICK’S DAY parades are set to return this year as the Government announced the vast majority of Covid restrictions are to be removed as of tomorrow morning. 

Addressing the nation this evening. Micheál Martin said the 8pm closure of hospitality and capacity limits at indoor and outdoor events will be lifted from 6am tomorrow.

Nightclubs have been given the green light to reopen, rules around social distancing will come to an end and guidance on restricting household visits will also conclude. 

The reopening also extends to St Patrick’s Day parades which have been cancelled for the last two years.

Culture Minister Catherine Martin confirmed the details this evening. 

She told reporters: “Yes, I can confirm that there will be a parade on St Patrick’s Day after two years of an absence where we will have a physical parade.

“The department is funding over 2 million euro in the events for that day and there will also be strong online content as well.

“All of this is being worked on and has been worked on that – we’re doing contingency plans behind the scenes but we’re delighted now that the physical parade will take place and we’ll announce those details soon.”

 

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

