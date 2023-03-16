Rainy bank holiday weekend ahead with 'unsettled' conditions on the way

IT’S GOING TO be a rainy bank holiday weekend with “unsettled” conditions on the way.

There are no weather warnings in place for the Republic today but a Yellow rain warning is in place for Northern Ireland until 10am today.

Looking at the general forecast, Met Éireann says some showers this afternoon will be heavy with thunderstorms and hail is possible later in the evening.

Tonight will see clear spells with showers or longer spells of rain.

It will be a mix of cloudy and sunny spells with widespread showers tomorrow, St Patrick’s Day. The showers are forecast to be heavy and prolonged at times with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range betwen 11 and 14 degrees.

Advertisement

Looking ahead to the weekend, Met Éireann says it will be “generally unsettled” with rain and showers at times. Temperatures are expected to be generally around or above average for the time of year.

There will be some clear spells overnight tomorrow but it will be largely cloudy with scattered showers, some heavy. Later in the night, outbreaks of rain are forecast to move in over parts of the west and northwest.

Widespread outbreaks of rain are forecast for Saturday morning and early afternoon.

Most areas are to become dry with some sunny spells but showerly rain will still affect much of Ulster.

Sunday is forecast to be a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain developing in the southwest, gradually extending across the country, reaching the northeast towards evening.

Overnight, the rain will turn heavy at times.

Monday is expected to be dull and wet at first, with rain tracking northeastwards, followed by sunny spells and widespread showers, heavy at times with thunderstorms possible.