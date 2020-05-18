This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 18 May, 2020
Two men admit roles in cartel plot to murder Patsy Hutch

Ciaran O’Driscoll and Stephen Curtis both pleaded guilty today.

By Paul Neilan Monday 18 May 2020, 4:40 PM
43 minutes ago 3,056 Views No Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

TWO MORE MEN have pleaded guilty to their involvement in a plot by the Kinahan Cartel to murder Patrick ‘Patsy’ Hutch.

Ciaran O’Driscoll (24) with an address at Avondale House, Cumberland Street, Dublin 1, today admitted to agreeing to act as a look-out in and to helping plan the intended shooting.

He pleaded guilty before the non-jury Special Criminal Court to participating in activities intending to facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, namely the murder of Patrick Hutch within the State between 1 February 2018 and 10 March 2018.

Stephen Curtis (32) of Bellman’s Walk, Seville Place, Dublin 1 also pleaded guilty to a charge of participating in activities intending to facilitate the murder of Mr Hutch by a criminal organisation on the same dates.

Curtis admitted providing or assisting in providing, one or more mobile phones for use by the criminal organisation and purchasing or assisting in the purchase of one or more mobile phones, sim cards and credit top-ups.

The activities also include passing on the phone number of the “looker” (or look-out) – O’Driscoll – to a member of the criminal organisation and planning or assisting in planning the intended shooting of Mr Hutch.

The two, who were among six accused, both had their cases adjourned to Friday 29 May.

Stephen’s brother, Patrick (38) of the same address, who is accused of directing the activities of a criminal organisation and of acting as a conduit for communications between members by providing mobile phones, had his case adjourned to the same date.

All three accused appeared before the non-jury today wearing face-masks, while three other men charged in connection with the plot also had their cases mentioned.

Mohammed Smew (27) of Milner’s Square, Shanowen Road, Santry, Dublin 9, who is accused of supplying and repairing vehicles, had his case adjourned via video-link to June 15, so he can be furnished with transcripts while in prison.

Michael Burns (43), of no fixed abode, who has already pleaded guilty to passing instructions to one or more members of a criminal organisation and of acting as a conduit for communications by providing phones, is also to appear on 29 May.

Finally, Mark Capper (31) of Cappagh Green, Finglas, Dublin 11, who has pleaded guilty to providing and repairing vehicles for a criminal organisation and to carrying out reconnaissance, had his case adjourned to 28 May.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Neilan

COMMENTS

