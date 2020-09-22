Your evening longread: 'I couldn't move my legs - I knew my life would change forever'

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Surviving a serious crash

Pro racer Paul Basagoitia was seriously injured in an extreme mountain biking competition. Here’s how dealt with it.

(BBC, approx 18 mins reading time)

“When I dropped in, everything was going to plan to be honest. “I was mostly stressed out about the big backflip and I did that perfectly.” Next, as he raced down the rugged terrain, Paul had to pull off landing a 40-foot drop. But, coming in with too much speed, he overshot by just a couple of feet. “There’s not really much room for error,” he says. His pedal got caught on a branch and he flipped over his handlebars, down over a ledge and straight onto his back.