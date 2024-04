AN ELECTION CANDIDATE for the Irish Freedom Party (IFP) has appeared in court in relation to charges arising from a protest in Dublin city centre in February.

Paul Fitzsimons was arrested by gardaí at the protest on 5 February.

He was charged with offences under sections six and nine of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994 – threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour in a public place, and failure to comply with the direction of a member of An Garda Síochána.

He was also charged under section nine of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990 – possession of a knife in a public place.

Fitzsimons attended the District Court hearing at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this afternoon. He asked for a hearing date after 7 June as he is running in the local election due to be held on that date.

Judge Monika Leech agreed, setting a hearing for 11 June at midday.

Fitzsimons is due to stand as a candidate for the IFP, an anti-immigration party, for Fingal County Council in the Ongar ward.