Former deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála Paul Hyde sentenced to two months' imprisonment

FORMER DEPUTY CHAIR of An Bord Pleanála Paul Hyde has been sentenced to two months’ imprisonment over breaches of planning law.

Paul Hyde, of Castlefields, Baltimore, Co. Cork pleaded guilty on Tuesday to making false or misleading declarations of interest to the planning authority.

Sentencing Hyde today at Bandon District Court, Judge James McNulty said that “ethical standards in public life matter.”

Hyde had pleaded guilty to two breaches of Section 147 of the Planning and Development Act.

He was sentenced today to two months for each offence, to be served concurrently. His defence barrister requested the sentence be suspended but the judge declined, saying it would be a matter for the Circuit Court to consider.

Hyde is pursuing an appeal, which Judge McNulty said the court would place no obstacle against. The judge said Hyde could be released on his own recognisance of €100.

Skibbereen District Court had previously heard that in 2015, Hyde failed to declare his ownership of what the court heard was a “ransom strip” – a panel of land of unknown but possibly significant strategic value – in Cork city.

In 2018, he failed to declare a number of properties that he owned but which by then had had a receiver appointed to them.

His barrister said the failures were due to a misinterpretation of the regulations and codes of conduct “in good faith”. She said Hyde had not gained financially from the breaches.

Barrister for the state John Berry said the prosecution was accepting the two guilty pleases on the basis of the facts of the case and that another seven summons against Hyde would be withdrawn upon the conclusion of the proceedings.

The architect had resigned from his position on the board in July 2022 after controversy relating to his failure to declare a conflict of interest disclosure in relation to a planning decision.

Additional reporting by Press Association