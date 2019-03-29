Escaped murderer extradited from Republic to Northern Ireland

A CONVICTED MURDERER who was on the run has been extradited from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland.

Paul Johnston (37) absconded from Maghaberry Prison in Lisburn on 27 April 2017 while on temporary release.

In 2002 he received a life sentence, to serve a minimum of 19 years, for the murder of Sean May in west Belfast in December 1999.

Johnston remained unlawfully at large until he was arrested in the Republic on 13 May 2017 under a European Arrest Warrant which had been sought by the PSNI.

Following a ruling at Dublin High Court earlier this month, Johnston was extradited to Northern Ireland this morning.

He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.