Friday 27 January 2023
Leon Farrell Paul Mescal (file photo)
BBC apologises for claiming that Paul Mescal is British
“The text should have said that Paul Mescal is Irish,” the broadcaster admitted on its website.
33 minutes ago

THE BBC HAS apologised for claiming that Paul Mescal is British. 

In a report rounding up the Academy Awards nominations, the BBC claimed he was “one of two British actors” who had received nominations, arising from the Kildare actor’s role in Afternoon.

The broadcaster has now retracted the remark. 

A brief note published on its website reads: “In text running across the screen we reported that Paul Mescal was one of two British actors who had been nominated for an Oscar for a leading role.

“The text should have said that Paul Mescal is Irish. We apologise for the mistake.”

Mescal is up for Best Actor at March’s Oscars ceremony.

It’s not the first time Mescal, 26, has had been claimed as belonging to our neighbours.

In 2020, when he was winning acclaim for his turn in Normal People, Mescal was declared British more than once; his correction on that occasion was the most ‘liked’ post on Irish Twitter that same year.

paul mescal tweet

He’s also far from the first Irish person to have a new nationality bestowed upon him.

Saoirse Ronan was described by one Sky News journalist as “one of our own”, claiming she was British, while golfer Shane Lowry has been the target of the all-too-frequent error

Eoghan Dalton
