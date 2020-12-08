Paul Mescal's 'I'm Irish' correction of UK media was the most 'liked' tweet on Irish Twitter this year

Paul Mescal racked up over 130,000 'likes' for correcting The Guardian and the Daily Mail. file photo.

Paul Mescal racked up over 130,000 'likes' for correcting The Guardian and the Daily Mail. file photo.

PAUL MESCAL WON the hearts of many for his breakthrough performance as Connell in Normal People earlier this year – and the Kildare actor also had the most ‘liked’ tweet of 2020 when he pithily corrected UK news outlets who tried to claim him for their own.

After Mescal’s star turn on the hit TV show landed him an Emmy nomination he became the latest in a long line of Irish actors, musicians, poets etc that UK news organisations mistakenly labelled British.

The Daily Mail and The Guardian were among those to make the error, prompting the 24-year-old actor to tweet “I’m Irish”.

Source: Twitter

The message quickly racked up over 130,000 likes as well as over 12,000 retweets and over 1,600 replies. The impressive stats made it the most ‘liked’ tweet on Irish Twitter this year, according to new data released by the social media platform.

The figures also revealed that, unsurprisingly, ‘#Covid-19′ and ‘#Coronavirus’ were the top used hashtags of the year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Other news hashtags that captured Irish peoples’ attention included ones focusing on the general election (remember that?), the Black Lives Matter movement, Golf Gate and Brexit.

Source: Twitter