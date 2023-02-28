Advertisement

Tuesday 28 February 2023 Dublin: 5°C
Mescal with co-star Anjana Visan
# streetcar named desire
Paul Mescal nominated for Best Actor in prestigious Olivier theatre awards
Mescal plays Stanley Kowalski in the revival of the 1947 play ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’.
2.2k
2
57 minutes ago

PAUL MESCAL HAS been nominated for the Olivier Awards’ Best Actor category for his role in “A Streetcar Named Desire”.

Mescal will be facing up against former Doctor Who and Broadchurch star David Tennant, as well as Tom Hollander, Rafe Spall and Giles Terera.

The awards, which are recognised as the highest honour in British theatre, will take place on April 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London and will be broadcast on ITV.

Mescal plays Stanley Kowalski in the revival of Tennessee Williams’ 1947 play set in New Orleans.

The performance is set to transfer to the West End in March for six weeks, and has been given five stars by The Times, which said “Paul Mescal is tremendous”.

The play follows the story of two sisters, Blanche and Stella, and Stella’s husband Stanley.

Blanche hides the fact she has lost her job and slowly develops a mental break with reality and comes into conflict with Stanley who she views as “coarse” and “common”.

The play’s 1951 film adaptation, which featured Marlon Brando as Stanley, was a major hit and helped to launch Brando’s career.

The film was nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Actor for Brando’s portayal of Stanley.

The link between Brando and Mescal extends further than the role of Kowalski, as Mescal was also recently nominated for a Best Actor Oscar Award for the film Aftersun.

Mescal’s began his acting career playing Gatsby in The Great Gatsby at the Gate Theatre in Dublin before making his London stage debut in The Plough and the Stars.

In 2020, he performed in the Martin McDonagh play The Lieutenant of Inishmore at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre.

Author
Jamie McCarron
