Domestic abuser Paul Moody 'no longer' a member of An Garda Síochána

A FORMER GARDA who was sentenced to more than three years in prison for a four-year campaign of harassment, threats, assaults and coercive control of his terminally-ill partner has resigned from An Garda Síochána.

Paul Moody (42) was sentenced at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court yesterday.

A garda spokesperson confirmed today that Moody, who was stationed at a Dublin garda station: “is no longer a member of An Garda Síochána”.

Gardaí would not be drawn on whether the man resigned or was sacked but sources have confirmed that his resignation was part of an undertaking by Moody’s defence team.

Sean Gillane SC, defending, told the court that his client will resign from An Garda Síochana.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One earlier, Justice Minister Helen McEntee also said Moody was no longer a garda.

“In this particular case, the moment the severity of these accusations came to light the member was suspended. He was not dismissed completely because a person is entitled to due process but he is now no longer a member of the gardaí,” she said.

Moody, of St Rapheals Manor, Celbridge, Kildare, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to a charge of coercive control in relation to the woman within the state on dates between January 1, 2019 and November 30, 2020.

The guilty plea was accepted on the basis of full facts in relation to a further 19 counts including harassment, assault causing harm, criminal damage, threats to cause criminal damage, endangerment, theft and threats to kill.

Moody joined the gardaí in 2000 but was suspended from duty in March 2021, following a search of his home arising out of this investigation.

The victim took the stand to read her victim impact statement in which she outlined how, after an initial normal relationship with a “charming” and “funny” man, he “slowly and surely” broke her down.

She said she couldn’t battle cancer and a war with him: “I always thought if I could get better, I could get away from him.”

“I believed he was going to kill me so many times. I can feel the weight of him on my body, choking me, ripping out my hair from the roots. I was afraid to show vulnerability as that was when he attacked me the most,” the woman continued.

- With reporting by Sonya McLean