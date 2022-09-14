Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 14 September 2022
Advertisement

Paul Murphy TD says he was repeatedly kicked by protesters when leaving Leinster House

Murphy said that he was “not intimidated” by the protestors “in the slightest”.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 14 Sep 2022, 5:41 PM
53 minutes ago 10,236 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5866366
People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy
Image: Leah Farrell
People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy
People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy
Image: Leah Farrell

PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT TD Paul Murphy has said that he was kicked repeatedly by protestors as he was leaving Leinster House this afternoon.

Murphy said that he had been leaving Leinster House to join a protest when he was approached by multiple people who began shouting at him.

He said that he continued to walk down Molesworth Street, with one protestor continually kicking him.

Murphy told The Journal that the protesters shouted at him about Covid-19 vaccines and previous lockdowns. The deputy said: ”I’m absolutely fine, I’m not intimidated by them in the slightest.”

He added that the group had taken away from other “important” protests that were taking place outside the Dáil, including protests for 100% redress on defective apartments.

When asked if he planned to report the incident to Gardaí, Murphy said that he “probably won’t”.

“I probably won’t as I don’t want to give them oxygen,” said Murphy, adding that his main focus was on an upcoming cost-of-living protest on 24 September.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie