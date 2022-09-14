Paul Murphy TD says he was repeatedly kicked by protesters when leaving Leinster House

PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT TD Paul Murphy has said that he was kicked repeatedly by protestors as he was leaving Leinster House this afternoon.

Murphy said that he had been leaving Leinster House to join a protest when he was approached by multiple people who began shouting at him.

He said that he continued to walk down Molesworth Street, with one protestor continually kicking him.

Murphy told The Journal that the protesters shouted at him about Covid-19 vaccines and previous lockdowns. The deputy said: ”I’m absolutely fine, I’m not intimidated by them in the slightest.”

He added that the group had taken away from other “important” protests that were taking place outside the Dáil, including protests for 100% redress on defective apartments.

When asked if he planned to report the incident to Gardaí, Murphy said that he “probably won’t”.

“I probably won’t as I don’t want to give them oxygen,” said Murphy, adding that his main focus was on an upcoming cost-of-living protest on 24 September.