Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 26 September, 2019
Paul Murphy TD parts company with Socialist Party

Murphy is currently a TD for Dublin South-West.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 3:56 PM
17 minutes ago 2,985 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4826210
Paul Murphy TD
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Paul Murphy TD
Paul Murphy TD
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

PAUL MURPHY TD has parted company with the Socialist Party, it is understood. 

The party, which contests elections under the party banner of Solidarity (formerly the Anti-Austerity Alliance) had three TDs elected at the last election – alongside Murphy, Ruth Coppinger was elected in Dublin and Mick Barry in Cork.

Murphy is currently a TD for Dublin South-West. 

He was elected in a by-election in 2014 under the Anti-Austerity Alliance banner. AAA changed its name to Solidarity in 2017. 

At the height of the water protests in 2014 and 2015, Murphy played a leading role in campaigning against the introduction of charges. 

Murphy parted ways with the party after a meeting of senior figures in recent days.

It is understood that after difficulties arose between the Socialist Party and the Committee for a Workers International, the party’s parent organisation, Murphy sided with the CWI.

This issue was the subject of last weekend’s meeting.

A press conference is due to be held on Monday.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

