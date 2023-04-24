Anti-immigrant protestors picket home of Paul Murphy, partner and new baby

A GROUP OF protestors turned up outside the home of Dublin TD Paul Murphy and his partner Jess Spear this evening, just as they were preparing to give their newborn a bath.

Murphy has said that he believes that it is “dangerous” that the group have targeted him and his family “in this way”.

Gardaí were called to the scene and watched on from a squad car while the group held placards containing anti-immigration messages.

One member of the group also live-streamed the protest on TikTok. He could be heard shouting “Our children are in danger” to a local resident who came out to ask the group to leave.

Murphy said that just as he and Spear were about to give their baby a bath at around 7 pm, his partner looked out the window and saw “about 11 far-right people there”, who stayed outside the house until around 8.30 pm.

Their baby is just over two months old.

“They were clearly far-right protesters with placards against refugees. They were giving out leaflets opposing the right to housing constitutional amendment,” the People Before Profit TD said.

Spear also spoke out about the incident, saying: “As if caring for our new baby wasn’t challenging enough.”

TD Bríd Smith has also slammed the protest, accusing the group of “scraping the barrel”.

“Paul and Jess have a new baby and this is their home,” she added.

Multiple neighbours left their homes and asked Gardaí if they could move the group away from the front of Spear and Murphy’s family home.

In the live-streamed video, a man could be heard insisting that the protest was “peaceful” repeatedly, and adding that they were on a “public road”.

The location of the protest was tagged as “Murphy’s gaff” on the live stream. At one point in the video, a man arrived in a car who appeared to be familiar to the man live-streaming, and they chatted before he drove off again.

A Garda spokesperson made the following statement on the issue: ”Gardaí attended the scene of a small protest in Tallaght, Dublin 24 earlier this evening”.