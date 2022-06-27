#Open journalism No news is bad news

Paul Reid to quit as HSE boss in December

Reid said he believes the HSE is entering a new phase and that the appointment of a new leader is now timely.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 27 Jun 2022, 10:02 AM
1 hour ago 22,187 Views 41 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5800667
Image: Photocall Ireland
Image: Photocall Ireland

THE HSE HAS confirmed that CEO Paul Reid will step down from his position later this year.

In a statement, the health service said Reid had agreed with the chairman that he will step down in December 2022, facilitating a period to advance the process of selecting a successor. He said today that he has no immediate career plan.

Read was appointed in 2019 by then Health Minister Simon Harris and was due to hold the position for five years. 

In a message to staff today Reid said that he was making the decision with a heavy heart, and that it was the hardest decision he had ever made in relation to his own career.

“Having previously worked in the private, not for profit, central and local government sectors, working in the HSE has been by far the greatest period in my career,” he said.

“It has been truly rewarding leading an organisation whose staff come to work every day to make people’s lives better.

“No organisation will ever match the commitment, dedication and relentless willingness to go beyond the call of duty that I have witnessed as we battled multiple waves of Covid, a criminal cyber attack while driving a significant reform agenda. This has been truly inspirational for me to experience.”

He said his decision was influenced by two key factors: A desire to spend more time with his family who had made many sacrifices to support him, and a belief that the HSE was entering a new phase and that the appointment of a new leader was now timely.

Paying tribute to Reid the Chairman of the HSE Ciarán Devane said: “It is with very great regret that I and the Board have heard of Paul’s decision.

“He has led the health service through what has been the greatest challenge it has ever faced, and done so with relentless dedication and professionalism. We are very grateful that he will stay in his role for a further period to allow us progress the extremely difficult task of replacing him.”

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly paid tribute to Reid following the announcement, stating that he had provided “exemplary leadership to the HSE”. 

“He has led Ireland’s health service through some of its most difficult days and has done so with dedication and professionalism,” he said.

“Throughout the pandemic, Paul played a critical role in leading Ireland’s response to the greatest health emergency of our times.

“He leaves behind him an organisation much enhanced for his time as Chief Executive and one that is already making real progress in implementing reform and improvement across many aspects of healthcare provision.

“I want to wish Paul all the best for the time ahead and to thank him and his family for the many sacrifices they have made over the last three years to allow him to dedicate himself to the role of CEO.”

Navan Hospital row

Yesterday Reid defended plans by the HSE to downgrade the Emergency Department (ED) at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan, Co Meath.

Under the plan the ED at the hospital is to be converted to a 24-hour medical assessment unit. Patients attending this new unit would need a GP referral and critically ill patients would be diverted away from Navan to other hospitals such as Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda.

The move has been criticised by clinicians and several politicians, including the Minister for Health, who said he was not satisfied with the plan and had instructed the HSE not to proceed.

Speaking to RTÉ’s This Week yesterday, Reid said the HSE was pressing ahead with the plan despite the minister’s instruction.

He acknowledged the minister’s concerns and said they will be addressed over the coming weeks, but “ultimately we have to do this” because of patient safety.

“People in the Navan and Meath area are really at risk of poorer health outcomes and indeed death if we don’t address these actions,” he said.

