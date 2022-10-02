Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 2 October 2022
Advertisement

Taoiseach confirms pay-as-you-go utility customers will not be disconnected if unable to top up

Mick Barry TD raised concerns about the disconnection moratorium for pay-as-you-go customers.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 2 Oct 2022, 3:07 PM
52 minutes ago 3,504 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5882336
Image: Shutterstock/Lisa-S
Image: Shutterstock/Lisa-S

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said that people using pay-as-you-go electricity and gas will not be disconnected if they are unable to top up their meters.

It comes days after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that a moratorium on utility disconnections due to non-payment would be difficult to implement for pay-as-you-go customers.

The Taoiseach said that there were “very strong codes” and that people would not be cut off this winter.

“Well there are very strong codes, people can not be cut off and should not be cut off,” said Martin.

“We don’t want people disconnected, pretty vulnerable people and people who will find difficulty in terms of meeting their bills,” he added, speaking on RTÉ Radio One this afternoon.

“In the middle of an energy crisis of this kind, we cannot have disconnections.”

He said that the Government was working with both energy suppliers and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) on the matter and that people could get additional supports through social welfare.

It comes after concern was raised by Solidarity TD Mick Barry, who told the Dáil on Thursday that approximately 10% of electricity users in Ireland, or 200,000 households, use a pay-as-you-go meter.

Varadkar had initially said that the moratorium on disconnections should apply to everyone, but that it would be difficult to work out for pay-as-you-go customers.

“I think it’s difficult to know how you’d apply that to pay-as-you-go customers, because of the nature of how pay as you go works. But the government can help and wants to help in these scenarios,” said Varadkar.

He specifically highlighted the fuel allowance cash payment, the expanded eligibility requirements for the fuel allowance and double payment of some social welfare.

Varadkar also said that he would be examining the issue with both Environment Minister Eamon Ryan and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.

Martin said that the Government was keeping the issue “under review” and that they did not want to see people in difficulty with their bills.

“We do not want to see people in difficulty with their bills. We want people to be warm.

“Anything we have to do in terms of making it more more streamlined for people to access supports in that scenario we will do,” said Martin.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie