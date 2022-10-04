PBP-Solidarity criticise Government over pay-as-you-go disconnection uncertainty

PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT – Solidarity have criticised the Taoiseach for saying pay-as-you-go utility customers who are struggling to top up can access help at social welfare offices.

It comes as concerns have been raised about pay-as-you-go customers being excluded from the extended electricity and gas disconnection moratorium, which was announced by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities in August.

Over the weekend, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that pay-as-you-go customers would not be disconnected if they are unable to top up their meters, but said that they could access supports at their local social welfare offices.

“That [social welfare] office is responding significantly and we will keep that under review,” said Martin, speaking to RTÉ.

“We do not want to see people in difficulty with their bills, we want people to be warm. Anything we have to do in terms of making it more more streamlined for people to access supports in that scenario we will do.”

Advertisement

Solidarity TD, Mick Barry, labelled the Taoiseach’s comments as “unjust” and “unworkable”.

He said that people will face difficulty accessing the social welfare offices, adding that that people would be “queuing out the door in all kinds of weather this winter”.

Barry said that there were other options available to the Government to solve the issues, including scrapping the €199 charge to swap from a pay-as-you-go meter to bill pay.

Solidarity's Mick Barry has called for the Government to prevent disconnections on pay-as-you-go gas and electricity customers on "any day with a Y in it".



He says that as disconnections are prevented on Saturdays and Sundays, this should be extended to every day of the week pic.twitter.com/Dl4bZqwHAm — Tadgh McNally (@TadghMcN) October 4, 2022

He said that currently, pay-as-you-go customers cannot be disconnected at the weekend or on a bank holiday and called for this to be extended to every day of the week.

“You simply extend the number of days that you cannot be disconnected. Any day of the week with a ‘Y’ in it, you cannot be disconnected between here and the end of winter,” said Barry.