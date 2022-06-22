Poll: When was the last time you had a pay rise?

IT’S OFFICIAL. ACCORDING to the latest data from the EU, we’re the most expensive country in the union for everyday goods.

It’s us and the Danes who top the list for priciest nations in Europe.

A report released by Eurostat showed how prices in both Ireland and Denmark were 40% higher than the EU average in 2021.

With fuel costs hitting all-time highs as well as other cost of living hikes in recent months, there has been a lot of talk about wages remaining stagnant while expenditure soar.

So, this morning we want to know: When was the last time you had a pay rise?

