Late night negotiation agrees 6.5% pay hike for public servants

LATE NIGHT PUBLIC sector pay talks have agreed a proposed 6.5% increase in wages which will be spread over a two year period, sources have confirmed.
The talks at the Workplace Relations Commission ended late last night with an apparent increase on the 6% proposal mooted yesterday.
The agreement, sources said, will include other cost of living measures and an increased focus on lifting pay for workers at the lower levels.
Sources yesterday were indicating that the initial Government offer of 5% split over two years would not be enough to get agreement.
It is understood that the State offered a further 1.5% which would be “front loaded” in October.
The next step in the process will see the Workplace Relations Commission issuing a proposal document to the various groups involved. There will then be briefings of members and a balloting of members of representative bodies and unions across the public sector.
Kevin Callinan, President of the Congress of Trade Unions, speaking on RTE’s Morning Ireland would not be drawn on the nature of the agreement.
He said they would be meeting with the various groups later this morning to discuss the proposal.
“Progress was very slow. It was a particularly difficult negotiation, particularly difficult situation and I think, my abiding feeling at the moment is just how difficult it is for so many people, for workers and for citizens generally at the moment.
“So, this has been very, very difficult. And obviously, I suppose neither side has got exactly what they wanted from it,” he said.
Callinan said this morning’s meeting would decide the next course of action and he would not be drawn on the likelihood or otherwise of industrial action mooted by some unions.
“This has been a particularly difficult one. It’s six months since we initiated the review.
“It will be a matter of now for the Public Services Committee on the individual affiliate unions to evaluate the terms decide whether or not they should be put to ballots of individual unions and then we will decide at 10 o’clock how we take this forward,” he explained.
