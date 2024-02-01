PayPal proposes cutting 205 jobs among its Irish workforce

PAYPAL IS TO cut 205 jobs among its Irish workforce, marking an 11% reduction of its operations here.

In a statement released today, the financial services company said it’s part of a strategy to reduce its global workforce so that it is positioned for its “next chapter of growth”.

The company said those who may lose their work will be “treated fairly”, with a discretionary enhanced redundancy package on offer to “help them as they move to the next step in their careers”.

The company insisted it “remains committed to Ireland” and will still to employ over 1,600 people here after these changes.

The company added that the cuts are subject to consultation.

“PayPal today shared the difficult news with our employees in Ireland that we are proposing to reduce our workforce in Ireland by up to 205 jobs,” a spokesperson said.

“These proposed changes are subject to consultation, and no redundancies will take effect until after a consultation process has concluded.”

It added that the changes will allow the company to “move with the speed needed” to deliver for customers and “drive profitable growth”, while allowing it to continue to invest in the business.