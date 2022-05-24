Over 300 jobs to go at PayPal offices in Dundalk and Blanchardstown

PAYPAL HAS CONFIRMED that it is proposing to cut 307 jobs from its Irish operations in Dundalk and West Dublin.

Staff were told of the changes this morning and the company has said redundancies will be subject to consultation with employees.

The move comes following “a review of its operational needs”, the financial technology company told The Journal.

The company said that the decision is not in response to economic conditions.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said in a statement today that he has expressed his disappointment to PayPal for the impact the job losses will have on their employees.

“This news will come as a real shock to the staff working at Paypal’s Dundalk and Blanchardstown offices, their families and communities. The company has assured me that PayPal remains committed to Ireland and the remaining 2,000 staff the company will continue to employ here.

“Consultation with staff will begin this Thursday and I understand all 307 redundancies will be initially sought on a voluntary basis and a good redundancy package will be made available.”

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin West Paul Donnelly urged Varadkar to ensure that affected staff are supported throughout the process.

“I am calling on Government and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, to work with the affected staff to oversee that this process is voluntary, and that the workers affected receive their full entitlements.

“They must also be provided with offers of income support and options of further education and training.

“PayPal are an extremely wealthy and profitable company and must at all costs protect their staff and their workers’ families, who rely on their income.

“This is bad news for Dublin 15 and I am committed to making representation to PayPal and the Government to ensure the remaining jobs at Ballycoolin (industrial estate) are protected,” he concluded.

In a statement to The Journal, PayPal said: “PayPal remains committed to Ireland and our Dublin and Dundalk sites will continue to be among our largest global centres for employment and operations, supporting our customers. We will continue to employ well over 2,000 employees after the proposed changes.

“PayPal is committed to ensuring that colleagues who leave under the proposed changes are treated fairly and generously. We are offering enhanced redundancy and support packages to help them as they move to the next step in their careers.”

Sinn Féin TDs for Louth, Ruairí Ó Murchú and Imelda Munster, issued a joint statement in reaction to the announcement, in which they said that they believe the redundancies will happen on 27 June.

“This seems to be very rushed and we would want there to be proper consultation with workers, and every support given to them, ahead of them being put on the dole queue.”

Paypal first opened its European operations in Ireland with just 25 employees in 2003.

The centres in Dublin and Dundalk manage all direct customer contact for PayPal across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

PayPal’s Dundalk offices opened in 2012 with plans to create 1,000 jobs at the site. By 2014 it created a further 400 jobs in Dundalk.