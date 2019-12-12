This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 12 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Businesses warned of new payroll scam targeting employee's salaries during busy Christmas season

The Banking and Payment Federation Ireland also warned of scam invoices being sent to businesses.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 6:20 AM
50 minutes ago 4,052 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4928906
Image: Shutterstock/graja
Image: Shutterstock/graja

BUSINESSES ARE BEING warned to be on the lookout for new payroll and invoicing scams during the busy festive season. 

The Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) issued the alert with a warning that fraudsters are trying to catch businesses off guard during the busy period. 

Olivia Buckley, head of the BPFI’s FraudSMART programme said: “December is a particularly busy period for many businesses with high volumes of transactions and payments being made to meet Christmas and year-end deadlines.

“Businesses need to be highly alert to fraudsters who are working to catch businesses off guard and defraud them by way of sophisticated scams.

Buckley explained that payroll scams are on the rise and fraudsters are targeting HR and payroll departments to defraud employee wages and salaries. 

“By hacking or accessing the email account of an employee, fraudsters can send what appear to be genuine emails to HR or payroll department requesting that wages or salaries be paid into a new bank account. 

“[We're] urging businesses to verify all such emails with their employees verbally in advance of making any changes to payroll details,” Buckley said. 

The federation’s FraudSMART programme is a fraud awareness initiative which aims to raise consumer and business awareness of the latest financial fraud activity and trends. 

Last month, gardaí also launched a campaign to warn consumers to be on the lookout for fraudsters and scams ahead of the Christmas period.

Gardaí urged members of the public “to be extremely cautious around text and online loan scams which they say are on the rise”.

Related Read

11.11.19 Public warned to be vigilant as business loses over €200k in invoice fraud scam

One scam sees people receiving a text claiming to be from a financial institution and asked for personal details. Gardaí said members of the public are being urged to check directly with their bank if they receive these types of messages. 

Another scam, which the BPFI has also warned about, involves invoice re-direct fraud where businesses are sent fake invoices claiming to be from a company or supplier with whom they are doing business with. 

The federation is emphasising that SMEs are particularly vulnerable to this type of scam. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie