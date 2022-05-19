#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 19 May 2022
Alleged Buffalo supermarket shooter appears in court

Judge Craig Hannah adjourned the case until June 9 for further proceedings.

By AFP Thursday 19 May 2022, 6:41 PM
1 hour ago 3,339 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5768643
Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, New York.
Image: Matt Rourke via PA
Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, New York.
Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, New York.
Image: Matt Rourke via PA

THE WHITE TEENAGER accused of gunning down 10 black people during a racist rampage at a supermarket in New York state was back in court today.

Payton Gendron, 18, wore orange prison fatigues and a white face mask as he appeared for the pre-trial felony hearing at the county court in Buffalo.

He said nothing during the hearing, which lasted just a few minutes.

Several of the suspect’s family members were in the courtroom, according to tweets by reporters with local media.

An audience member shouted “Payton, you’re a coward,” as he was led away in handcuffs, a video posted on the website of Buffalo news channel WGRZ showed.

Judge Craig Hannah adjourned the case until June 9 for further proceedings.

“The defendant continues to remain held without bail,” the prosecutor, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, said in a statement.

“There will be no further comment from our office until there is a report following an investigation by the Grand Jury,” he added.

Gendron is accused of killing ten people and wounding three others during the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo on Saturday.

Wearing heavy body armor and wielding an AR-15 assault rifle, the self-declared white supremacist allegedly livestreamed his attack.

He reportedly planned it for months, targeting the grocery store because of its large surrounding African American population.

Gendron pleaded not guilty to a single count of first-degree murder. Authorities are weighing the possibility of adding hate crime and terrorism charges.

