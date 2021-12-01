Covid-19 PCR booking glitch resolved as system returns to working order

A COMPUTER GLITCH is being blamed for problems with the HSE’s PCR Covid-19 booking portal this morning, the HSE has said.
The issue arose in the online system to obtain a PCR test appointment – it meant that severe difficulties were experienced by people.
The HSE tweeted earlier that the incident had been resolved and apologised to users.
A technical issue meant that there was difficulty in trying to book a PCR test this morning. The issue is now resolved & the online system is operating normally. If you didn’t receive a verification code, please rebook your appointment. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 1, 2021
“A technical issue meant that there was difficulty in trying to book a PCR test this morning.
“The issue is now resolved & the online system is operating normally. If you didn’t receive a verification code, please rebook your appointment. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS