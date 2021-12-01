Covid-19 PCR booking glitch resolved as system returns to working order

A COMPUTER GLITCH is being blamed for problems with the HSE’s PCR Covid-19 booking portal this morning, the HSE has said.

The issue arose in the online system to obtain a PCR test appointment – it meant that severe difficulties were experienced by people.

The HSE tweeted earlier that the incident had been resolved and apologised to users.

A technical issue meant that there was difficulty in trying to book a PCR test this morning. The issue is now resolved & the online system is operating normally. If you didn’t receive a verification code, please rebook your appointment. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 1, 2021

“A technical issue meant that there was difficulty in trying to book a PCR test this morning.

“The issue is now resolved & the online system is operating normally. If you didn’t receive a verification code, please rebook your appointment. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”