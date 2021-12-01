#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 1 December 2021
Covid-19 PCR booking glitch resolved as system returns to working order

The online PCR booking portal was affected by the incident.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 1 Dec 2021, 1:57 PM
1 hour ago 2,584 Views 0 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A COMPUTER GLITCH is being blamed for problems with the HSE’s PCR Covid-19 booking portal this morning, the HSE has said. 

The issue arose in the online system to obtain a PCR test appointment – it meant that severe difficulties were experienced by people.

The HSE tweeted earlier that the incident had been resolved and apologised to users. 

“A technical issue meant that there was difficulty in trying to book a PCR test this morning.

“The issue is now resolved & the online system is operating normally. If you didn’t receive a verification code, please rebook your appointment. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

