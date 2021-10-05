#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 5 October 2021
Advertisement

Women of Honour scandal among topics on agenda at PDFORRA conference

The annual conference takes places in Killarney.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 12:25 PM
43 minutes ago 1,144 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5565621
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RANK AND FILE members of the Irish Defence Forces will discuss internal complaints mechanisms and the Women of Honour scandal at their annual conference this week. 

PDFORRA represents all ranks in the non-commissioned elements of the army, navy and air corps – its annual conference begins in Killarney today. 

The three-day meeting will see 150 delegates gather to discuss the worsening retention crisis, access to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, allowances and the use of the European Working Time agreement. 

Contracts for personnel who joined post 1994 is seen as a major issue among members as it could see personnel across all branches being forced to retire, and deplete the ranks further. 

There will also be discussions around the administration of complaints by members, and other service matters. Contained within that discussion will be the allegations of sexual harassment made by female members against senior officers. 

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney confirmed last week that independent experts will carry out a review into abuse experienced in the Defence Forces. The minister met with participants from the Women of Honour group and with a group of serving female members of the Defence Forces.

The women, who alleged they were sexually assaulted and discriminated against while serving in the Irish Defence Forces, had called for an independent inquiry into the allegations.

Staffing issues

Gerard Guinan, General Secretary said that PDFORRA members must be recognised for their work during the pandemic.

“This year’s conference takes place against the backdrop of the Covid pandemic and a severe crisis in recruitment and retention of personnel, with enlisted ranks being approximately 1000 below establishment figures.

“This personnel deficiency is simply not sustainable. Members of the Defence Forces have contributed significantly to the national effort with members being engaged in ambulance work, swabbing, testing and tracing, logistical management, deployed to quarantine centres and in some instances deployed to private nursing homes.

“They have made an outstanding contribution during this pandemic. Furthermore, our members who assisted the HSE following the cyber-attack have continued performing their normal internal and external security functions,” he said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Guinan said that the staffing issues still remain the biggest issue for members and called for action.

“The issues within the Naval Service have been well publicised over the course of the past number of years, and we must stress that there are also significant shortfalls in the Air Corps.

“Additionally, there are increasing shortfalls at Corporal and Sergeant rank that is impacting on work life balance for members.

“This conference especially affords us an opportunity to highlight the severe deficiencies in numbers, which is impacting on our members and their families all around the country,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie