#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 9 February 2022
Advertisement

Peadar Tóibín names Soldier F under parliamentary privilege in the Dáil

Soldier F faced murder charges for his role on Bloody Sunday.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 9 Feb 2022, 1:07 PM
1 hour ago 10,517 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5678063
Image: Oireachtas.ie
Image: Oireachtas.ie

AONTÚ’S PEADAR TÓIBÍN has used parliamentary privilege to identify a former British Army soldier who faced murder charges for his actions on Bloody Sunday.

Soldier F faced charges of murdering James Wray and William McKinney on Bloody Sunday in Derry on 30 January 1972, when troops opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in the Bogside, killing 13 people.

Last year, it was announced that the prosecution of Soldier F would not proceed amid due to concerns about the admissibility of evidence. 

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP named Soldier F in the House of Commons last July and Tóibín has done so in the Dáil today. 

The Journal is not naming Soldier F for legal reasons. 

A number of families of Bloody Sunday victims are legally challenging decisions by the Public Prosecution Service not to prosecute veterans for murder over Bloody Sunday.

Tóibin was speaking during Leaders’ Questions today and asked Taoiseach Micheál Martin about a report published yesterday which investigated collusive behaviours between loyalist paramilitaries and security forces during The Troubles.  

Tóibín made specific reference to the Sean Graham bookmakers atrocity on the Ormeau Road in February 1992 in which five people were killed. 

Related Reads

30.01.22 'A terrible atrocity': Thousands attend Bloody Sunday memorial to remember victims
30.01.22 Bloody Sunday 50: The long and continuing fight for justice
29.01.22 Bloody Sunday took music out of our house, brother of victim says

“Two men wearing boiler suits and balaclavas pumped 44 bullets into the victims. The names of the five Catholic men and boys were Christy Doherty 52, Jack Duffin 66, James Kennedy 15, Peter Magee 18 and William McManus 50,” he said. 

Tóibin said that “we know the names” of victims of The Troubles but that “we don’t know the names of the people who perpetrated those murders”. 

At this point, Tóibín named Soldier F and said that most people wouldn’t know “the alphabet of British Army perpetrators of murder”. 

“We need to make sure that people know their names,” he said. 

In response, Taoiseach Michéal Martin has said that the Irish government does not agree with “the amnesty” for Troubles killings being proposed by the British government. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Proposals were made, they cannot be accepted. We’ve opposed them. We made it very clear to the British government that there can be an amnesty for nobody. State forces and government’s have a higher moral higher order in terms of how it conducts itself,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie