Repairs to roof of Dublin's Pearse station to cause disruption to Irish Rail users this weekend

IRISH RAIL USERS will face some disruption this week as works are carried out on the Pearse Station roof.

As a result of the work, Tara Street and Pearse stations will be closed today and tomorrow. No Dart services will operate between Connolly and Grand Canal Dock.

Dart services will operation on the northside between Howth or Malahide to Connolly only.

On the southside, Dart services will operate between Greystones or Bray to Grand Canal Dock.

Bus transfers will operate between Connolly and Bray only and will connect with the train at Bray station.

Services to Rosslare Europort will operate to and from the Bray.

Engineering works at Pearse are also planned for 21-22 March and 25-26 April.

In October 2018, Irish Rail announced details of a €17 million project to replace the roof at Pearse Station, the busiest in Dublin’s commuter network.

The structure, which dates from the 1880s, is in poor condition and corrosion has led the transport company to install a protective mesh underneath it to protect passengers and trains.

Its replacement has therefore been identified by Irish Rail as a “crucial safety project”.

Works to replace the roof, which will aim to retain the appearance and character of the original structure, is taking place across 13 weekends over a period of 23 months.

The works, which started last October, will take place up to July 2020.