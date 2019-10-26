Repairs to roof of Dublin's Pearse station to cause disruption to Dart users this weekend

IRISH RAIL USERS will face some disruptions this week as works are carried out on the Pearse Station roof.

As a result of the work, Tara Street, Pearse, Grand Canal Dock, Lansdowne Road, Sandymount, Sydney Parade, Booterstown, Blackrock, Seapoint, Salthill and Monkstown stations will all be closed to Dart services today and tomorrow.

Dart services will operate on the northside between Howth or Malahide to Dublin Connolly only.

On the southside, Dart services will only operate between Bray to Dun Laoghaire.

Bus transfers will operate between Dublin Connolly and Greystones for Dublin Connolly to Rosslare Europort services.

Dublin Bus and Go Ahead Ireland will accept valid rail passes this weekend.

Last October, Irish Rail announced details of a €17 million project to replace the roof at Pearse Station, the busiest in Dublin’s commuter network.

The structure, which dates from the 1880s, is in poor condition and corrosion has led the transport company to install a protective mesh underneath it to protect passengers and trains.

Its replacement has therefore been identified by Irish Rail as a “crucial safety project”.

Works to replace the roof, which will aim to retain the appearance and character of the original structure, is taking place across 13 weekends over a period of 23 months.

The works, which started last October, will take place up to July 2020.