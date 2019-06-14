This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 14 June, 2019
Pedestrian (50s) dies after being struck by car in Offaly

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with injuries.

By Adam Daly Friday 14 Jun 2019, 1:20 PM
File image
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A MAN IN his 50s has died after he was struck by a car this morning near Rhode Village, County Offaly.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the fatal collision which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian at approximately 10.50am on the Clonmeen Cross Road.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the car, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with injuries.

The road is currently closed with diversions in place.

Forensic Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí in Tullamore are now appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111. 

