Pedestrian (50s) dies after being struck by car in Offaly

A MAN IN his 50s has died after he was struck by a car this morning near Rhode Village, County Offaly.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the fatal collision which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian at approximately 10.50am on the Clonmeen Cross Road.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the car, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with injuries.

The road is currently closed with diversions in place.

Forensic Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí in Tullamore are now appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.