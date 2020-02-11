Investigation underway after woman in her 50s dies following collision with truck

A FEMALE PEDESTRIAN in her 50s has died following a collision in Cork.

Gardaí are investigating following the fatal collision involving the pedestrian and a truck in the Smith Street area of Cork city yesterday afternoon at around 3.50pm.

The woman was taken to Cork University Hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced dead.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage of the area from the time of the collision, to contact them at Anglesea Street station on 021 452 2000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.