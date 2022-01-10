Pedestrian (70s) killed after being hit by a car in Tipperary

A MAN AGED in his 70s has died after being hit by a car in Co Tipperary yesterday.

Gardaí believe the collision occurred on Castle Street in Cahir at around 5.50pm.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he has since passed away. The driver of the car was unharmed.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, and the local coroner was notified. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

Castle Street in Cahir remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash-cam, is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station 052 744 5630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.