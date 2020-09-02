This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 2 September, 2020
Man (36) dies after being hit by car in Wexford

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 2 Sep 2020, 8:19 AM
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Co Wexford yesterday.

At approximately 9.50pm, gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the N25 at Portersland near New Ross.

A 36-year-old man was injured when he was struck by a car. He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the car was unharmed.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by garda forensic collision investigators and the road at the crash site is closed. Local traffic diversions are in place.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to road users with camera footage from the route at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information has been asked to New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

