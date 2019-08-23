This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by motorcycle in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for motorists travelling in the area who have dash cam footage to contact them.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 23 Aug 2019, 1:02 PM
33 minutes ago 5,377 Views 1 Comment
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A PEDESTRIAN HAS been killed in a road crash in Artane this morning.

The collision involving a motorcycle occurred at 9.45am on the Malahide Road between the Artane roundabout and the junction with the Kilmore Road inbound.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to Dublin City Mortuary for a full post mortem examination.

The male motorcyclist was taken to Beaumont Hospital with minor injuries.

The stretch of road remains closed to facilitate a garda forensic examination with diversions in place.

Gardaí in Coolock are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

