Friday 14 July 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Alamy Stock Photo File photo.
# N11
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by a lorry in Co Wexford
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.
2.0k
0
34 minutes ago

A PEDESTRIAN IS in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by a lorry in Co Wexford this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident, which occurred a half a mile north of Oylegate on the N11, Co Wexford at around 8.45am. 

The pedestrian, a man aged in his mid 30s, was seriously injured and taken to Beaumont Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The truck driver, a man aged in his late 60s and the sole occupant of the vehicle, was uninjured.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. It has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Oylegate on the N11, between 8.30am and 9am, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 923 3534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

