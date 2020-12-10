#Open journalism No news is bad news

Pedestrian (50s) dies after being struck by articulated lorry in Cork

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 10 Dec 2020, 8:41 PM
Junction of the North Ring Road and the Old Youghal Road, Cork
Image: Google Street View
A PEDESTRIAN HAS died after being struck by an articulated lorry in Cork this afternoon. 

The incident happened at around 4.50pm the junction of the North Ring Road and the Old Youghal Road, outside Mayfield Business Park. 

The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Her body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Forensic collision investigators are carrying out an examination of the scene. 

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. Motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 4.30pm and 5pm and has any information or footage (including dashcam) to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510 or any garda station. 

