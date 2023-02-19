Advertisement

Sunday 19 February 2023
# fatal collision
Pedestrian, 30s, killed in collision in Co Galway
Gardaí were alerted to the collision shortly before 6.30am.
1 hour ago

A MAN IN his 30s has died following a fatal collision with a car in Co Galway this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred on the N84 at Carrowbrowne on the Headford Road in Galway.

Gardaí were alerted to the collision shortly before 6.30am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and brought to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem examination is to be carried out.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital to be assessed.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the site, with the road currently closed and local diversions in place.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or road users with camera footage, including dash cams, are asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

