Pedestrian (41) dies after being struck by car in Co Tipperary last night

A PEDESTRIAN HAS died after being struck by a car in Co Tipperary last night.

The incident happened at Burgess West, Ballylooby at around 11.25pm.

A pedestrian, a 41-year-old man, was fatally injured in the collision.

His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, was uninjured.

The road remains closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Cahir are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.