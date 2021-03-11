Witness appeal after pedestrian dies following collision in Co Mayo

A PEDESTRIAN HAS died following a collision in Co Mayo last night.

The collision occurred on Humbert Way in Castlebar at approximately 11.50pm.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene before being brought to Mayo University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place at a later date.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision investigation. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), who were travelling in the area between 11.20pm and 12.20am, to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.