Pedestrian (30s) dies after being struck by van in the early hours of the morning

A PEDESTRIAN HAS died after being struck by a van in Co Tipperary in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened on the N62 between Horse and Jockey and Thurles at around 3am.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.

The driver of the van, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was uninjured in the incident.

The road the incident took place on has since re-opened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 050 425 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.