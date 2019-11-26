This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 26 November, 2019
Pedestrian (30s) dies after being struck by van in the early hours of the morning

The incident happened on the N62 in Co Tipperary.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 12:20 PM
21 minutes ago 1,491 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4906534
N62, Co Tipperary
Image: Google Street View
N62, Co Tipperary
N62, Co Tipperary
Image: Google Street View

A PEDESTRIAN HAS died after being struck by a van in Co Tipperary in the early hours of the morning. 

The incident happened on the N62 between Horse and Jockey and Thurles at around 3am. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. 

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. 

His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination. 

The driver of the van, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was uninjured in the incident. 

The road the incident took place on has since re-opened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 050 425 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

