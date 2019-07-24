This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 24 July, 2019
Pedestrian (30s) dies after being hit by truck in Co Kilkenny

The collision happened at around 3pm on the N25 at Glenmore.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 6:18 PM
N25 road at Glenmore, Co Kilkenny
Image: Google Street View
A PEDESTRIAN HAS died after being hit by a truck in Co Kilkenny this afternoon. 

The collision happened at around 3pm on the N25 at Glenmore. 

A male pedestrian in his late 30s was taken to Waterford University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

A post-mortem examination is due to take place at a later date. 

The main N25 road between the Rhu Glenn (outside Waterford) and New Ross is currently closed with local diversions in place. 

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene. 

Gardaí at Thomastown are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward. 

They are particularly looking to speak to any motorists who were traveling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

