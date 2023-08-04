Advertisement

Friday 4 August 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Alamy Stock Photo [File Image] The road in Lisbunny is currently closed while gardaí wait for a technical examination to be carried out.
# Lisbunny
Pedestrian in his 30s dies after being struck by a car in Co Tipperary this morning
Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident which happened at approximately 10:30am this morning.
7.2k
0
1 hour ago

A MAN IN his 30s has died after he was struck by a car in Lisbunny, near Nenagh, Co Tipperary this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident which happened at approximately 10:30am this morning on the R445, or the Old Dublin Road.

The incident involved one car and one pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, a statement from gardaí said. No other injuries have been reported.

The road in Lisbunny is currently closed while gardaí wait for a technical examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place, a spokesperson said.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

An Garda Síochána said: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the areas of Tyone, the Thurles Road, Rathmartin and the R445 (Old Dublin Road) at Lisbunny between 09:30am and 10:45am are asked to contact Gardaí.

“In addition to this, Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling from Nenagh town in the direction of Toomevara via the R445 (Old Dublin Road) between 9:30am and 10:45am to contact them.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
