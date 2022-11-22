Man (60s) dies after being struck by jeep in Dublin

A MAN HAS died after being struck by a jeep in south Dublin this evening.

The incident occurred at around 7.10pm on Johnstown Road in Cabinteely, Dublin 18.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was fatally injured. His body has been removed to the Mortuary in St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin.

Advertisement

The driver of the jeep, a man aged in his 20s, did not require medical attention.

The road is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision investigators are conducting their examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on Johnstown Road, Cabinteely, between 6.30pm and 7.15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.