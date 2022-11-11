Woman dies after being struck by motorcycle in Dublin city centre two days ago

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A WOMAN HAS died after being struck by a motorcycle in Dublin city centre on Wednesday.
The incident happened at around 10.40am at the junction of Eden Quay and Beresford Place in Dublin 1.
The pedestrian, a woman in her early 60s, was seriously injured and taken from the scene to the Mater Hospital to be treated for her injuries. She died this afternoon.
The driver of the motorcycle was uninjured and did not require medical treatment.
Gardaí at Store Street are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
They are also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the scene of the collision to make it this available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
