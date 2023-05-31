Man in his 80s killed on Co Louth road yesterday evening

A MAN IN his 80s was killed yesterday in a fatal road traffic crash in Annagassan, Lynns, Co Louth yesterday evening after being struck by a car.

The incident took place at approximately 7.55pm.

His body was taken from the scene to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where a post mortem will take place.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The scene of the collision on the R166 (Castlebellingham to Annagassan Road) is currently closed pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Annagassan area between 7.30pm and 8.00pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.